Two youths drown in separate incidents during Ganesha visarjan

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): During Ganesha immersion on the day of Anant Chaturdashi, Anil Chaudhary aged 19 years, a resident of Mhowgaon died of drowning in the pond as he slipped during Ganesh immersion in Bhatkhedi pond located on Mhow-Pithampur road.

In a similar incident in Pithampur, Jairam son of Ter Singh, age 34 years, died due to drowning in the pond during idol immersion, in Sanjay Reservoir. The body was recovered by the police from the pond with the help of youths present there.

