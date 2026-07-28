Two Youths Dragged By Hair, Thrashed With Pipes For Refusing Liquor Outside Liquor Shop In MP's Narmadapuram | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths were brutally beaten outside a liquor shop after they allegedly refused for liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram.

The fight reportedly started after the youths allegedly misbehaved when they were refused liquor.

The incident that was caught on camera and is now circulating widely on social media.

The disturbing video shows the youths being dragged, punched, kicked and beaten with pipes in the middle of the road, while abusive language is also heard during the assault.

Both the attackers and the victims appear to be under the influence of alcohol, though this has not been officially confirmed by police.

People recording the incident can be heard pleading, "Bas kar, bas kar" (Stop, stop), while another voice says, "Arre maar daloge kya, chhodo yaar, ho gaya" (Are you going to kill him? Leave him now, that's enough). Abusive language can also be heard being used during the assault.

Watch the VIDEO below :

The incident

According to the complaint, the incident took place outside a liquor shop in Palasdoh village. Aditya Ganguliya, a resident of the village, told police that his brother, Saurabh Ganguliya, was sitting outside the liquor shop with his friend Vinod Bakoriya when the incident occurred.

Aditya alleged that a man came out of the liquor shop and asked Saurabh to serve him liquor. When Saurabh replied that he did not have any money, the man went back inside, returned with a hose pipe, and allegedly began assaulting him while also hurling abuses.

Aditya said he received the video of the incident later and has not yet submitted it to the police. He added that he will soon hand over the video so it can be included in the FIR.

Rural Police Station in-charge Usha Maravi said the police have obtained the viral video, which shows several people assaulting the victim. She said officers questioned people at the liquor shop to identify the attackers, but the shop management denied that the men seen in the video were their employees. A case has been registered against unidentified persons, and efforts are underway to identify the accused.

The attackers, who claimed to be employees of the liquor shop, allegedly assaulted the victims in full public view. One of the youths was dragged by his hair before being repeatedly beaten on the road.

Viral Video Leads to Police Case

Police have registered a case based on the viral video and started an investigation.

Meanwhile, the liquor shop management has denied that its employees were involved in the incident. Further action will be taken after the investigation is completed.