Two youths commit suicide in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The persons recently committed suicide in the Chandrawadni area in the city, the police said on Friday.

According to reports, a 30-year-old man recently committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house, the police said on Friday.

The youth, a resident of the Chandrawadni area in the city, Charan Jatav, worked in the clinic of an eye specialist, the police said, adding that they were trying to find out the reason for his taking such an extreme step.

His family members said that he had come from some place and entered his room when everybody was present.

They thought that he must have slept, so nobody entered his room. But when did not get up, his family members entered his room and found him hanging from the ceiling of his house.

The youth got married one and a half years ago and the couple had no children.

The family members said that everything was going on well, but nobody knew the reason for his committing suicide.

In another incident, a man committed suicide, after his mother had refused to give him Rs 2,000, for buying liquor.

The man entered his room and hanged himself from the ceiling. According to the police, 24-year-old Saurabh Jatav, a resident of the Chandrawadni area, hanged himself. He used to consume liquor and take smack.

On Wednesday night, Saurabh demanded Rs 2,000 from his mother and when she refused to give it, he quarreled with her. After that, he entered his room and committed suicide. Saurabh was married six years ago and had a three-year-old son.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 10:50 PM IST