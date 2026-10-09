Two Throw Liquor-Like Substance At A Woman; Held In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested two men, Abhishek and Raj, for throwing a liquor-like substance on a woman under Palasia police station limits. The incident occurred on Oct 3 in Saket Nagar while the victim was riding a scooty accompanied by another woman.

Police identified the suspects using CCTV footage and the victim's statement. According to police, the victim had been acquainted with Raj but had recently cut off all communication with him. Enraged by her decision and her repeated refusal of his marriage proposals, Raj planned the attack alongside Abhishek to harm, threaten and defame her.

Both suspects have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.

Headline options

1. Two arrested for throwing liquor-like substance on woman

2. Police nab two men over attack on woman in Saket Nagar

3. Two held for attack on woman after rejected marriage proposals

4. Rejected marriage proposals allegedly lead to attack on woman

Subhead options

1. Police identify suspects through CCTV footage and victim's statement following Oct 3 incident

2. Raj allegedly planned attack with accomplice after woman repeatedly rejected his marriage proposals

Changes made

1. Added kicker, shoulder, headline, deck, byline and INDORE dateline.

2. Changed "October 3" to "Oct 3" as per date style.

3. Corrected "to harm, threatened and defame" to "to harm, threaten and defame" for grammatical consistency.

4. Changed "Both accused" to "Both suspects" as filing of charges has not been established.

5. Retained all names, locations, allegations and incident details as filed.

6. Preserved the original body structure and length without rewriting.