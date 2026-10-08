Garbage, Flies, Ants And Expired Cherries Found At Indore Bakery; Suspension Proposed | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration on Wednesday proposed suspension of Ayush Bakery’s food registration after allegedly finding cakes being prepared in highly unhygienic conditions at its Chhota Bangarda unit.

Senior Food Officer Manish Swami said the inspection was conducted as part of festive-season checks.

Officials found garbage dumped near the cake-preparation area, ants and flies on tables, poorly maintained refrigerators and freezers, and expired cherries allegedly being used.

The bakery also lacked medical fitness certificates for workers and pest-control records. Officials said cakes were being sold through salesmen in nearby rural areas. The case has been forwarded to the registration authority for suspension.

At Deepnisha Home Industry in Sanwariya Nagar, officials issued an improvement notice over hygiene lapses and collected a sample of rajgira laddoo for testing.

Kishan Chips and Food Product in Sanwer Road Industrial Area was also issued an improvement notice for poor storage and missing medical and pest-control records. A chips sample was collected for laboratory testing.