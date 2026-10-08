 Garbage, Flies, Ants And Expired Cherries Found At Indore Bakery; Suspension Proposed
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreGarbage, Flies, Ants And Expired Cherries Found At Indore Bakery; Suspension Proposed

Garbage, Flies, Ants And Expired Cherries Found At Indore Bakery; Suspension Proposed

Indore’s Food Safety Administration has proposed suspension of Ayush Bakery’s registration after officials allegedly found unhygienic cake-making conditions, including garbage near the preparation area, flies, ants and expired cherries. During festive-season inspections, two other food units were issued improvement notices and samples were collected for laboratory testing.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 07, 2026, 10:55 PM IST
Garbage, Flies, Ants And Expired Cherries Found At Indore Bakery; Suspension Proposed
Garbage, Flies, Ants And Expired Cherries Found At Indore Bakery; Suspension Proposed | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food Safety Administration on Wednesday proposed suspension of Ayush Bakery’s food registration after allegedly finding cakes being prepared in highly unhygienic conditions at its Chhota Bangarda unit.

Senior Food Officer Manish Swami said the inspection was conducted as part of festive-season checks.

Officials found garbage dumped near the cake-preparation area, ants and flies on tables, poorly maintained refrigerators and freezers, and expired cherries allegedly being used.

Read Also
Indore Roads Or Sinking Zones? Portion Of Road In Pardeshipura Caves In Barely A Month After...
Indore Roads Or Sinking Zones? Portion Of Road In Pardeshipura Caves In Barely A Month After...

The bakery also lacked medical fitness certificates for workers and pest-control records. Officials said cakes were being sold through salesmen in nearby rural areas. The case has been forwarded to the registration authority for suspension.

At Deepnisha Home Industry in Sanwariya Nagar, officials issued an improvement notice over hygiene lapses and collected a sample of rajgira laddoo for testing.

Kishan Chips and Food Product in Sanwer Road Industrial Area was also issued an improvement notice for poor storage and missing medical and pest-control records. A chips sample was collected for laboratory testing.

Read Also
Dirty Kitchen, Rotten Potatoes Found As Indore Officials Shut Unlicensed Bakery
Dirty Kitchen, Rotten Potatoes Found As Indore Officials Shut Unlicensed Bakery

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source