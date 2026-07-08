Two Students Injured In Roof Collapse At CM Rise School In Sendhwa | FP photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A portion of the roof collapsed at Government Sandipani Utkrisht Madhyamik Vidyalaya (CM Rise School) during class on Tuesday morning, injuring two Class 9 students.

School staff rushed the students to Sendhwa Civil Hospital, where doctors confirmed they had sustained minor injuries and were out of danger.

Sendhwa MLA Montu Solanki blamed the Education Department for the incident, saying timely action could have prevented it.

Solanki said he had directed Block Officer Sohni on Monday to survey all dilapidated school buildings in the constituency and ensure that unsafe structures were repaired or demolished.

He added that he had raised the issue with the District Education Officer and submitted two written representations to the Education Department and the District Collector, highlighting dilapidated school buildings that required urgent attention. However, he said, the authorities failed to take concrete action.

Referring to the Government Primary School in Padcha, where a building demolished in 2024 has not been rebuilt, Solanki said several schools continue to function in unsafe buildings because of administrative inaction.

He demanded an immediate survey of all dilapidated school buildings, prompt repairs and reconstruction and strict action against the officials responsible.