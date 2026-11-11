Two Siblings Killed, Three Injured As Speeding Car Crashes Into Safety Railing On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In MP's Ratlam | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Two children were killed and three others injured when a speeding car lost control and crashed into a roadside safety railing on the Delhi-Mumbai eight-lane expressway near Jaora on Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred near Badayala intersection in Ratlam district. The impact was so severe that the car was extensively damaged, leaving its occupants trapped in the wreckage.

According to reports, the family was travelling from Baroda in Gujarat to Unnao in Uttar Pradesh when the driver suddenly lost control and rammed the roadside railing.

The collision proved fatal for 13-year-old Sagar Verma and his six-year-old sister Vidhi Verma. The safety railing reportedly pierced through Sagar's body and emerged on the other side.

The car was carrying Rajababu Verma, his wife Rishu Verma (42), and their children Sagar and Vidhi. The family, currently residing in Baroda, is originally from Lahna village in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh.

Police rushed to the accident site after receiving information and shifted the injured to Jaora Hospital for immediate medical assistance.

Following preliminary treatment, the injured were referred to Ratlam Medical College for advanced medical care. Both parents sustained injuries in the accident.

The incident highlights the devastating consequences of high-speed collisions on expressways, where vehicles can suffer extensive damage after hitting roadside safety barriers.