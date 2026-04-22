Two Rooftop Restaurants Sealed Over Fire Safety Violations In Indore | FP Photos

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District administration has intensified enforcement of fire safety regulations, sealing two rooftop restaurants for serious violations on Tuesday. The action was taken as part of an ongoing district-wide inspection drive.

During the operation in Scheme No 54 (PU-3), officials inspected buildings on plots numbered 13-14 and 32-33. Two rooftop establishments, Kabila Veg Barbecues and Iron Height Restaurant and Kitchen, were found to be operating without essential fire safety equipment. Additionally, the kitchens at both locations were being run without proper approvals.

Considering the seriousness of the violations, the administration ordered the immediate sealing of both premises. The action was carried out in the presence of Malharganj Tehsildar Nidhi Dhakad, zonal building officer Tina Sisodiya and building inspector Piyush Mavi, along with members of the revenue team.

Officials have issued a clear warning that negligence in adhering to fire safety norms will not be tolerated under any circumstances and similar strict action will continue against violators across the district.