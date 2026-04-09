Indore Administration Seals 20 Commercial Establishments After Fire Safety Violations |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration undertook comprehensive action in various areas of the city to ensure compliance with fire safety regulations. Over 20 commercial establishments were sealed after it was found that they lacked adequate fire safety arrangements.

In the Juni Indore subdivision, a joint team comprising the district administration, police and the IMC, led by SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar, inspected various establishments. During the inspection, checks were conducted at a car showroom in Bhanwarkuan, Sukoon Signature Hotel, a library and gym situated on Bholaram Ustad Marg, as well as Winners Coaching Classes, a readymade garments showroom and other shops located at Tower Square.

Continuing this drive, inspections were also carried out at shops within Tulsi Tower at Geeta Bhawan, cafes and turf grounds operating on the terraces, a car showroom and a furniture showroom, along with other institutions at Industry House Square. As necessary fire safety arrangements were missing in several establishments, action was taken to seal them.

Similarly, an intensive inspection drive was conducted in the Malharganj subdivision area. Tools Private Limited, located in Malharganj, was sealed due to the absence of a fire safety system.

Action was also initiated against Hotel World at Raj Mohalla on Jawahar Marg due to a lack of fire safety measures. Meanwhile, Amrit Bhog Caf , operating out of a space designated as a store in the basement of the Supernay Building in Scheme 54, was also sealed after it was found to lack adequate fire safety arrangements.

In the Bicholi Hapsi area, SDM Ajay Bhushan Shukla, accompanied by revenue officials, initiated proceedings to seal Hotel Magnet in Umrikheda village, citing a deficiency in fire safety equipment. The team involved in this operation included Naib Tehsildar Devendra Kachhwaha and patwaris. The action was executed in the presence of the hotel owner, Ganesh Rathore.

The district administration stated that the safety of citizens is paramount and that strict enforcement actions will continue against any establishments found to violate fire safety standards.