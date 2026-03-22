Indore News: 15-Day Ultimatum For High-Rises; Sdms To Start Inspections From March 23 With Random Checks | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Days after a major fire claimed eight lives, including three children, in Brajeshwari Annex, the district administration has issued strict directives to improve fire safety measures in multi-storey buildings.

Chairing a review meeting, Collector Shivam Verma ordered that all buildings of G+3 height and above must upgrade and fully comply with fire safety norms within 15 days. The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal, along with revenue officers and building inspectors.

According to the directive, all commercial and residential high-rise buildings must ensure functional fire safety systems, including firefighting equipment and clearly marked emergency exits. Teams led by Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) will begin inspections from Monday, with random checks also planned to verify compliance.

The authorities warned that failure to meet fire safety standards within the stipulated time will invite strict action, including licence cancellations and penalties.

The administration also flagged concerns over illegal constructions and unauthorised modifications in several buildings that violate safety norms. Officials have been directed to identify such violations, issue notices and, if necessary, demolish illegal portions.

Verma said public safety is the administration s top priority and negligence will not be tolerated. He also said officials would receive proper training to effectively carry out fire safety inspections.

The crackdown comes in response to the recent fire tragedy, which exposed serious lapses in safety preparedness and prompted urgent administrative action to prevent such incidents in the future.