Indore News: Camps Under ‘Sankalp Se Samadhan’ From March 23 To Resolve Public Grievances | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration will organise camps under the ‘Sankalp se Samadhan’ scheme from March 23 to resolve public grievances.

Under the third phase of the ‘Sankalp se Samadhan’ campaign, the administration has begun preparations to organise special camps at the block level. Authorities have finalised dates for camps across all four blocks of the district.

Officials will ensure swift resolution of applications, complaints and pending cases received at both block and municipal levels. They will also take prompt action on new applications under selected schemes, programmes and services to provide relief to the public.

According to the schedule, officials will organise camps on March 23 at the Janpad Panchayat Office in Nanod in Indore block; on March 24 at the SDM Office in Maugaon in the Mhow region; on March 25 at the Janpad Panchayat Office in Sanwer in the Sanwer region; and on March 26 at the Janpad Panchayat Office in Depalpur in the Depalpur region. Officials from various departments will remain present at these camps to resolve public issues on the spot.