Two New High-Tension Power Lines For 25 Colonies In Indore Under The Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), arrangements are being made for a dual 33 KV high-tension power supply line to benefit nearly 25,000 residents living in around 25 colonies in the Manglia and Mahalaxmi electricity zone areas of the city.

Work on erecting electricity poles near the agricultural produce market in Manglia was carried out on Friday as part of the project.

Officials said a new 33 KV high-tension line, nearly six kilometres long, is being installed from Manglia-Sanwer Road to Kailod Hala in the Manglia Urban and Mahalaxmi electricity zone areas.

At present, the region is dependent on a single power line, due to which technical faults often result in electricity disruptions across the area. With the installation of the new line, the region will receive support from two separate 220 KV grid sources, Jaitpura Ujjain Road Grid and Manglia Grid, through dedicated 33 KV lines.

Power company officials said the new infrastructure is expected to improve the reliability of electricity supply and reduce outages in the rapidly developing residential areas.

The company has deployed staff to complete the project within the next two weeks.