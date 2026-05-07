Indore Records 3,004 New Tuberculosis Cases In Four Months, 28 Deaths Raise Health Concerns | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite continuous government efforts to control tuberculosis (TB), the disease remains a major public health challenge in Indore.

Alarming official figures reveal that from Jan 01 to April 30, 2026, the city recorded 3,004 new TB cases in just four months, highlighting the persistent spread of the infectious disease.

According to District Tuberculosis Officer Dr Shailendra Jain, all identified patients are undergoing free medical testing and treatment under government health programmes. Out of the total reported cases, 2,785 are adults while 219 are minors, a concerning figure that indicates TB is affecting children and adolescents as well. Among adult patients, 1,528 are men and 1,474 are women.

Health officials stated that during the same four-month period, 28 TB patients died while undergoing treatment. Jain said most of these deaths were linked to negligence in following prescribed medication schedules or abandoning treatment midway. Medical experts emphasise that TB is curable within six months if patients consistently follow treatment protocols without interruption.

The larger trend is equally worrying. Between 2021 and 2025, Indore recorded 46,123 TB and MDR-TB patients combined, with 1,218 deaths reported during treatment over the last five years.

Authorities are urging citizens to seek early diagnosis, complete treatment courses, and avoid stigma around the disease. Public health experts warn that incomplete treatment not only increases fatality risks but also contributes to drug-resistant TB, making future treatment more difficult.