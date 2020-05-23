Two more corona warriors of Indore Police discharged after recovery

Indore: Two more policemen, who were undergoing treatment in two different hospitals after they were tested positive of Covid-19, were discharged from the hospitals on Saturday. The colleagues of the policemen welcomed and boosted their morale.

SI Yogesh Soni posted at DIG office was discharge from SAIMS and SI Anand Vasuniya posted at Raoji Bazar thana was discharged from Choithram Hospital after their report tested negative during the treatment.

Welcoming the above police officers, IG Vivek Sharma and DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra said we are proud of brave soldiers of Indore Police who have defeated the deceased with their willpower.