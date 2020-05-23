Indore: 19 Fever Mohalla Clinic to start in city

Indore: In all 19 Fever Mohalla Clinics will be started in the city to give people access to government doctors near their homes.

According to the order issued by the district collector, these clinics will be opened in each municipal zones and doctors, paramedics and other staff will work in these clinics.

Management of fever clinics

Strict guidelines have been issued for operating these fever clinics. Patients will have to wear masks and follow social distancing. Also, x-rays, slips etc won't be touched physically by the doctors, rather they would read it from a safe distance.

Collector Singh said primary treatment of the patient will be done by the doctor in these clinics. Follow-up of these patients will be taken, after which if medical advice is required in the treatment, then the guidance from civil surgeon Dr Santosh Verma will be taken.

If during the course of treatment at these clinics a patient is found to have symptoms of COVID-19, they will be referred by the doctor in charge to Index, Aurobindo or MTH hospital without any delay.