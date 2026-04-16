Two More Businessmen In City Receive ₹10 Crore Threat Calls From Bishnoi Gang

Two More Businessmen Ibn City Receive ₹10 Crore Threat Calls From Bishnoi Gang | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two more businessmen were targeted by a man claiming to be a shooter for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who allegedly made extortion demands for Rs 10 crore, police said on Wednesday. In the past 24 hours, three businessmen have received extortion calls in the city.

The suspect, identified as Harry Boxer, reportedly threatened a petrol pump operator and a property dealer, demanding Rs 10 crore and warning that they would be shot if the money was not paid. The calls were made from international numbers. The police and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) have started an investigation.

According to the police, Harry Boxer had earlier called builder Vivek Dammani on Tuesday, demanding Rs 5 crore. The Crime Branch registered a case and provided him with security.

While the investigation was underway, property dealer Chetan Singh Panwar and his partner, Kunwar Singh Bhuria, also received similar threatening calls on Wednesday.

Panwar, who runs a petrol pump and is involved in the property business with Bhuria, said the caller sent a voice note after the conversation, again demanding Rs 10 crore. Bhuria was also directly threatened by the caller.

Due to these repeated threats, many financiers, traders, builders and business people in the region are in a state of fear. Several have removed personal details, foreign travel information and photos from social media, fearing that such data might be used by criminals linked to the gang.