Indore News: Gunshots, Stabbing At Cafe Over Liquor Money; Two Arrested | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute over liquor money escalated into gunfire and a stabbing at a tea cafe in the Lasudia area on Sunday night. Despite the argument resulting in gunfire, no bullet injuries were reported, although the incident caused panic among passersby. Police arrested two suspects after registering cross FIRs.

The clash occurred at the Chai Chauki Cafe in Scheme Number 78. According to police, the two groups were previously acquainted and had met to settle a prior dispute. However, an argument broke out over payment for alcohol which escalated into a physical fight.

Rishabh told police that Aryan Patel and Nikhil, alias Honey, demanded money from him to buy liquor. When he refused, they allegedly abused him, and Patel attacked him with a knife. Conversely, Patel alleged that Rishabh initiated the fight, claiming he took a pistol from his scooter and fired two to three shots with the intent to kill.

Police have arrested Rishabh and Patel, while Nikhil remains at large. Investigations are underway to trace the source of the illegal pistol used in the firing.

Docs’ band ‘The Healing Storm’ launches original track Daud

The Healing Storm, a unique band of doctors and professionals, performed live and launched their first original composition, Daud, on Sunday. Dr Ashwini Dash wrote the song, while the band members collaborated on the composition. The track reflects the relentless pace of life where individuals often drift away from themselves in the race for success.

Dr Akshat Pandey led a powerful performance, captivating the audience with his versatility across multiple instruments. Other members, including Dr Selexy Verma, Dr Amit Verma, and several talented artistes, contributed to the high-energy show.

During the event, Pandey emphasised that the band’s uniqueness stems from all members being doctors who play their own instruments. He noted that they create music straight from the heart without relying on karaoke or orchestral backing.