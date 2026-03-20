Indore News: Unseasonal Rain, Thunderstorms Lash City

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Unseasonal rain, thunderstorms lash Indore

Our Staff Reporter

Indore

Parts of Indore witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms late on Thursday night, bringing brief relief but also catching residents off guard amid otherwise dry conditions.

According to meteorological data, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 33.6°C, slightly below normal, while evening conditions remained warm and dry with clear visibility before the sudden change in weather.

The rainfall was largely unseasonal and attributed to an active weather system affecting central India. The India Meteorological Department had issued alerts predicting thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across several districts, including Indore, due to a combination of a western disturbance, cyclonic circulation and trough activity.

Weather experts said such conditions are part of a temporary three-day weather disturbance impacting Madhya Pradesh, with March 19 to March 20 expected to see peak activity. Forecasts indicated the possibility of rain, thunderstorms and wind speeds reaching 30 to 50 kmph in the region.

The sudden rainfall led to a drop in temperature and provided short-term relief from the heat, though it also caused brief traffic disruptions in some areas.

Meteorologists said the current spell of unseasonal rain is likely to subside by March 22, after which temperatures are expected to rise again across the region.