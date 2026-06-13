Two Minor Girls Abducted And Raped In Kukshi | FP photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Two 16-year-old girls were abducted and raped within the Kukshi police station area of Dhar district on Thursday evening. The victims, both students in Class 9, were gathering fruits when they were intercepted by two minor male students on a motorcycle.

According to police accounts, the assailants forcibly captured the girls, taking them to a secluded location. After committing the assault, the perpetrators threatened to kill the victims if they revealed the incident and abandoned them at the scene.

Showing immense courage, the survivors walked five kilometres to reach their homes, where they informed their families of the crime.

A complaint was lodged at the Kukshi police station late Thursday night and the incident came to light on Saturday. Authorities have registered a case under serious charges, including abduction, rape, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police have since completed the victims' medical examinations and recorded their statements.

Kukshi police station SHO Rajesh Yadav confirmed that the suspects, students currently in classes 9 and 10, have been identified. "The accused are also minors, and we are pursuing them," Yadav stated, assuring that the perpetrators will be apprehended shortly.