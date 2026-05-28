Two Men From Dewas Were Held With Illegal Liquor Worth ₹1.7 Lakh In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were arrested while allegedly transporting illegal country-made liquor worth Rs1.7 lakh in a car in the Kanadiya area, police said on Thursday.

The car used for transporting the liquor was also seized, and further investigation is underway to determine the involvement of other people in the supply network.

Kanadiya police station in-charge Saharsh Yadav said the action was taken as part of the ongoing campaign against illegal liquor transportation in the city under the instructions of Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh.

Police received information that illegal liquor was being transported in the area. Acting on the tip-off, the police team intercepted the suspects and arrested Kamlesh Chauhan and Keshav Yadav, both residents of Dewas.

During the search, police recovered 14 boxes of illegal country-made liquor from their possession. The car used in transporting the liquor was also seized.

Police said a detailed investigation was under way to trace the larger illegal liquor network and identify other people allegedly involved in the business.

Yadav and his team, including Sub-Inspector Sachin Arya and other police personnel, played a key role in the operation.