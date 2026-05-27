Indore Municipal Corporation Begins Model Road Development, From Chandragupta Maurya Square To Bapat Square

IMC Begins Model Road Development, From Chandragupta Maurya Square To Bapat Square | Representative Image

Indore (madhya pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has started work to develop the road stretch from Chandragupta Maurya Square to Bapat Square as a model road. The stretch had sustained major damage due to Metro construction over the past several months.

After receiving compensation funds from Metro project authorities, the civic body has initiated restoration and beautification work on the corridor.

The project aims not only to repair the damaged road but also to improve its overall appearance and surrounding areas.

According to officials, both carriageways are being resurfaced through asphalting work. Green belts along the route will also be upgraded and landscaped to enhance the corridor’s visual appeal.

Municipal officials said dividers constructed during Metro work would now be redesigned and decorated attractively. Colourful plants and decorative lighting will be installed on the dividers to create a modern urban look. Several sections of the road will also feature specially designed green zones.

The road connecting Vijay Nagar, Bapat Square, Chandragupta Maurya Square and nearby areas had deteriorated due to prolonged Metro construction and heavy machinery movement. In some places, dividers built by the municipal corporation were damaged or removed during the work.

According to Public Works Committee in-charge Rajendra Rathore, the beautification and strengthening work has begun in phases. The civic body plans to transform the entire stretch into an “ideal road” equipped with improved infrastructure, greenery and decorative lighting for commuters and residents.