Indore To Get New ₹100 Crore For Power Infrastructure | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant development aimed at strengthening the city's power infrastructure, the Indore Development Authority (IDA) has agreed to lease land in the Reti Mandi Naka area to the Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco) for a proposed 132 KV power substation.

If the formal land transfer and lease process is completed, Indore will get a new and modern power infrastructure project worth nearly Rs100 crore.

MP Transco has prepared a plan to establish a 132 KV Extra High Voltage substation in IDA Scheme No. 97, Part-4, Reti Mandi Naka area. Under the project, a modern transmission network will be developed to ensure quality and stable electricity supply to Indore city, the Rau region, areas around the bypass and various IDA schemes.

According to sources, IDA had earlier allotted one hectare of land, which has now been approved for expansion to 1.6 hectares. The process of leasing the land in the name of MP Transco is now moving forward. Once the formal transfer of land is completed, the transmission company will be able to begin construction work.

Technical experts believe the substation will play a crucial role in balancing the rapidly increasing power load in Indore. It will facilitate load balancing, improve voltage stability and provide alternative power supply arrangements during fault situations. This will directly benefit lakh of domestic, commercial and industrial consumers.

According to MP Transco officials, adequate budgetary provisions for the project have already been made in the company's 2025-26 budget. Construction work will be initiated on a priority basis immediately after completion of the land lease process.

Construction to Begin After Land Transfer

According to MP Transco officials, the process of land transfer from IDA for the proposed 132 KV Reti Mandi substation is progressing in a positive direction. Construction work will commence soon after the land is officially leased in the company's name.