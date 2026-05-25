AC Short Circuit Sparks Fire At Barwaha’s Gramin Bank In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A short circuit in an air conditioner (AC) triggered a fire at the Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank branch on Narmada Road in Barwaha on Monday morning, filling the premises with thick smoke and causing panic among employees and nearby residents.

The incident occurred at 9.30 am shortly after the bank opened for the day. According to officials, the fire started when an AC unit developed a short circuit immediately after being switched on during cleaning operations inside the branch.

Within minutes, smoke engulfed the entire bank building, creating panic in the area. Local shopkeepers rushed to help and attempted to control the flames by pouring water from buckets while simultaneously informing the fire brigade and police.

Upon receiving the alert, the municipal fire brigade and police teams arrived at the scene and initiated a firefighting operation. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control before it could spread further.

Bank branch manager Sunil Birla said the bank did not suffer any major losses in the incident. Some furniture and other materials kept inside the branch were damaged in the fire, but all-important documents and assets were secured safely.