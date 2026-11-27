Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two unidentified men allegedly cheated a 55-year-old woman of her gold earrings and silver ring by luring her with the promise of cash in exchange for jewellery in the Nandlalpura fruit market area under MG Road police station limits.

According to the police, the complainant, Meera Bai Jatava, a labourer from Jedpura village in Sanwer tehsil, was travelling from Aurobindo Hospital to Rajwada on a city bus on Nov 25. After getting off near a crossing, she walked towards Rajwada and reached Krishnapura Bridge. There, the two men approached her, addressed her as 'grandmother' and asked where they could catch a bus to Nagda.

During the conversation, one man told her the other was in trouble and carrying a bag full of money, adding that someone might harm him over the cash. He then asked Jatava to lend him Rs 2,000. When she said she had no money, the man suggested that she hand over her jewellery in exchange for cash.

The suspects gave her a green plastic bag containing what appeared to be bundles of currency notes and asked her to count the money. However, before she could, they persuaded her to hand over her jewellery as a guarantee. The ring bore a turtle design.

The men placed the jewellery in a handkerchief and put the plastic bag inside her handbag. One of them then asked her to keep the jewellery while he went to buy a samosa for his companion, promising to return the money afterwards.

After the men left, Jatava opened the handkerchief and found small stones instead of her jewellery. On checking the bag, she discovered folded pieces of paper wrapped in a black plastic bag instead of currency notes.

Following the incident, she lodged a complaint, and the police registered a case under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).