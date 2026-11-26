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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A burnt body, a metal plate hidden inside the victim's skull and a trail of hospital records helped Azad Nagar police unravel a murder mystery and foil another alleged murder plot.

An e-rickshaw driver who allegedly murdered his friend over suspicion of an affair with his wife was preparing to kill another associate when police arrested him, officials said on Wednesday.

During questioning, the suspect, Ajay Kaparia, allegedly confessed to murdering Vinay alias Hariom Solanki (22), a resident of Chhota Bangarda, and revealed his plan to eliminate another friend.

According to police, Kaparia suspected that Solanki was involved in an illicit relationship with his wife. Driven by suspicion, he allegedly hatched a murder conspiracy and reached Solanki's house on the pretext of asking for an old jacket he had borrowed two years ago.

After bringing Solanki along, Kaparia allegedly strangled him to death in Chhota Bangarda.

In an attempt to conceal the crime, Kaparia collected clothes from his grandmother's house and transported the body in his e-rickshaw to Azad Nagar, far from his residence. He allegedly dumped the body in an open plot opposite Signature Heights and set it ablaze to destroy the victim's identity.

Metal plate in skull held key to mystery

The burnt body was discovered around 10.30 pm on Nov 21 after police received information through Dial-112. Police and forensic experts collected evidence from the spot before shifting the body to MY Hospital.

However, a crucial clue lay hidden inside the victim's skull.

During the post-mortem examination, an X-ray revealed a metal plate implanted in the skull during an earlier surgery. Investigators also spotted an eagle tattoo below the neck and marks indicating that a name had been erased from the body.

Police got the metal plate removed and seized it. Its unique serial number led investigators to the manufacturing company and distributor in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Following the trail, police examined hospital records in Indore and traced a surgery performed at Aurobindo Hospital in 2025.

With the help of hospital staff, police finally established the identity of the deceased as Vinay alias Hariom Solanki.

His family confirmed that he had undergone surgery following an accident under the Ayushman scheme in 2025 and had been missing for two to three days.

Family statements expose another murder plot

As investigators questioned family members and acquaintances, another crucial lead emerged. They told police that Solanki had gone with Kaparia, another e-rickshaw driver from Chhota Bangarda, two days earlier and that the two had an argument.

Acting on the information, police detained Kaparia for questioning. What emerged during interrogation was not just an alleged confession to murder but also a plan to kill another associate.

Police are now investigating the second murder conspiracy and other aspects of the case.