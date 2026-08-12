Two Men Attacked By Stray Dogs In Ujjain; Residents Demand Civic Action | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were attacked by a stray dog in separate incidents here on Tuesday morning. An elderly man suffered serious injuries to his hands, legs and body, while the dog badly bit the thumb of another man. The injured were immediately taken to the Government Charak Hospital.

One of them required five stitches, while the second one had to be admitted to the district hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

The incidents took place in Hatkeshwar Colony, behind Shanti Palace. Repeated dog attacks have caused fear and anger among residents of the colony.

Residents allege that large groups of stray dogs roam the area and that despite several complaints to the Ujjain Municipal Corporation, the problem has not been resolved.

Mangilal Khatri, a resident of Hatkeshwar Colony, had gone to drop his grandchildren off at school on Tuesday morning.

After safely leaving the children at school, he was walking back home when a stray dog suddenly attacked him on the way. The dog knocked him to the ground and severely mauled him.

Hearing Mangilal's screams, nearby residents rushed to the spot and rescued him from the dog. He sustained multiple injuries to his body and was seriously injured in the attack. Five stitches were required for his wounds.

The second incident occurred shortly afterwards in the same locality. Bablu, son of Hiralal, was sitting inside his house in the morning when a stray dog entered the premises. When Bablu tried to drive the dog out, it attacked him.

The dog grabbed his hand and badly bit his thumb. Bablu sustained several wounds to his hand and was taken to hospital immediately in a blood-covered condition.

Given the severity of his injuries, he was admitted to the district hospital, where treatment is continuing.

According to residents, large packs of stray dogs regularly roam Hatkeshwar Colony and the main road behind Shanti Palace. Residents allege that the dogs frequently attack pedestrians and children.

Residents said written and verbal complaints have been made to the Ujjain Municipal Corporation several times regarding the problem, but no action has yet been taken to catch the stray dogs.

Residents have expressed anger, accusing the Municipal Corporation of negligence. They warned that if the stray dogs are not caught soon, they will block the road and launch an intensified protest.