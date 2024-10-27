Two Labour Contractors Booked For Breach Of Trust In Piplia Mandi

Representational Image

Piplia Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): Piplia Mandi police registered a case against two labour contractors, Mohammad Sanjar and Salauddin, for breaching trust by misappropriating construction materials intended for a railway bridge project.

A complaint was lodged by Ramesh Kumar Tailor, a railway contractor who had secured a sub-contract from KEC Company for the construction of bridge number 51 as part of the railway track doubling project from Neemuch to Daloda.

Tailor explained that under the terms of the contract, KEC Company was responsible for supplying raw materials such as cement, concrete and iron bars, while he managed the labour and machinery for the construction work. To facilitate the project, he provided iron setting materials to Sanjar and Salauddin based on a contractual agreement. However, after falling ill and being hospitalised since April 1, Tailor was unable to monitor the work.

Upon his recovery, he visited the site on May 21, only to find that no construction was taking place and his materials were missing. A local boy informed him that labourers wearing orange jackets had taken the materials away in a vehicle. When Tailor attempted to contact Sanjar for clarification, he received no response. The police have now taken action against Sanjar and Salauddin for their alleged misconduct, highlighting the need for accountability in contractual obligations.