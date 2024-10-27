 Illegal Ghee Factory Sealed, Goods Worth Rs 56.25L Seized In Agar Malwa
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIllegal Ghee Factory Sealed, Goods Worth Rs 56.25L Seized In Agar Malwa

Illegal Ghee Factory Sealed, Goods Worth Rs 56.25L Seized In Agar Malwa

Tehsildar Alok Verma and food safety officer KL Kumbhakar were also present during the operation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 10:17 PM IST
article-image

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant operation, authorities seized 7,000 litres of various vegetable oils and their mixtures, valued at approximately Rs 31.50 lakh, along with around 5,500 litres of adulterated ghee, worth Rs 24.75 lakh, from an illegally operated vegetable ghee factory in Aawar village.

The action was part of a larger initiative directed by collector Raghavendra Singh to ensure the availability of quality food items for the citizens of the Agar Malwa district, especially during the festive season. Acting on a tip-off received by SDM Kiran Barvade, a joint team, comprising officials from the revenue, food safety, measurement and police departments, raided the factory on Saturday.

Read Also
Road Fatalities Rise Despite Drop In Overall Accidents In Indore; Experts Urge Highway Patrol & Road...
article-image

Tehsildar Alok Verma and food safety officer KL Kumbhakar were also present during the operation. During the raid, it was discovered that Ashish Kasera was packing ghee under various brand names at the residence of Chain Singh. The malpractices were carried out under two licences that were fraudulently obtained in the names of retailers from Agar and Indore.

The authorities promptly sealed the premises and initiated an investigation into the illegal activities. The operation underscores the commitment of local authorities to combat the distribution of substandard food products and protect public health. The district administration aims to maintain strict vigilance against such illegal operations, ensuring that citizens have access to safe and quality food items during the festive season.

FPJ Shorts
Junior Medics Protests ‘Started With Bang, Ended In Whimper’: Suvendu Adhikari Slams Protesting Doctors
Junior Medics Protests ‘Started With Bang, Ended In Whimper’: Suvendu Adhikari Slams Protesting Doctors
Mumbai: INTACH To Document 'Art And Craft' Hub Of Bhuleshwar-Kalbadevi
Mumbai: INTACH To Document 'Art And Craft' Hub Of Bhuleshwar-Kalbadevi
Mumbai's Bandra Terminus Stampede: Rahul Gandhi Targets Narendra Modi Govt, Says It Is An Example Of India’s 'Crumbling Infrastructure'
Mumbai's Bandra Terminus Stampede: Rahul Gandhi Targets Narendra Modi Govt, Says It Is An Example Of India’s 'Crumbling Infrastructure'
'Tumko Kuch Nahin Pata Hai': MS Dhoni Narrates Hilarious Conversation With His Wife While Watching Cricket
'Tumko Kuch Nahin Pata Hai': MS Dhoni Narrates Hilarious Conversation With His Wife While Watching Cricket

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Two Labour Contractors Booked For Breach Of Trust In Piplia Mandi

Two Labour Contractors Booked For Breach Of Trust In Piplia Mandi

Illegal Ghee Factory Sealed, Goods Worth Rs 56.25L Seized In Agar Malwa

Illegal Ghee Factory Sealed, Goods Worth Rs 56.25L Seized In Agar Malwa

'Is Baar Bhai Behen Ko Chai Pilayega...,' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Brews Tea On His Visit To...

'Is Baar Bhai Behen Ko Chai Pilayega...,' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Brews Tea On His Visit To...

Femina Miss India 2024 Nikita Porwal Receives Grand & Warm Welcome In Hometown Ujjain; Moments...

Femina Miss India 2024 Nikita Porwal Receives Grand & Warm Welcome In Hometown Ujjain; Moments...

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Visits Chitrakoot Dham In Satna; Prays For Welfare Of People (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Visits Chitrakoot Dham In Satna; Prays For Welfare Of People (WATCH)