Illegal Ghee Factory Sealed, Goods Worth Rs 56.25L Seized In Agar Malwa

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant operation, authorities seized 7,000 litres of various vegetable oils and their mixtures, valued at approximately Rs 31.50 lakh, along with around 5,500 litres of adulterated ghee, worth Rs 24.75 lakh, from an illegally operated vegetable ghee factory in Aawar village.

The action was part of a larger initiative directed by collector Raghavendra Singh to ensure the availability of quality food items for the citizens of the Agar Malwa district, especially during the festive season. Acting on a tip-off received by SDM Kiran Barvade, a joint team, comprising officials from the revenue, food safety, measurement and police departments, raided the factory on Saturday.

Tehsildar Alok Verma and food safety officer KL Kumbhakar were also present during the operation. During the raid, it was discovered that Ashish Kasera was packing ghee under various brand names at the residence of Chain Singh. The malpractices were carried out under two licences that were fraudulently obtained in the names of retailers from Agar and Indore.

The authorities promptly sealed the premises and initiated an investigation into the illegal activities. The operation underscores the commitment of local authorities to combat the distribution of substandard food products and protect public health. The district administration aims to maintain strict vigilance against such illegal operations, ensuring that citizens have access to safe and quality food items during the festive season.