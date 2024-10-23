Two Hostellers Found In Drunken State; Slapped With Rs 2K Fine In DAVV Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 2,000, each, on two students, a day after they along with two outsiders were found consuming alcohol in a boarding facility of the university. The incident came to light on Monday night during a routine inspection by hostel wardens Vijay Karma and Sharad Chaudhary.

Two second-year students from the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), an entity of DAVV, were found in a drunken state. When their rooms were searched, liquor bottles were also found which were later confiscated. The scene was documented by recording a video of the students and the situation inside the hostel room and thereafter chief warden Dr GL Prajapati was informed about the incident.

Apart from the students, two outsiders were also found to have attended the party. These individuals, who are preparing for competitive exams, had gained entry into the hostel despite restrictions on non-residents entering the premises. A notice was issued to the security guard responsible for unauthorised entry.

The students involved were called to the chief warden’s office and quizzed on Tuesday. The duo admitted to have drunk alcohol in the hostel and sought an apology for their misconduct. In addition to the monetary penalty, both students are required to submit affidavits and their parents will soon be formally notified of the incident through a letter from the university. Prajapati emphasised that the entry of outsiders into the hostel is strictly prohibited and reiterated the need for enhanced security to prevent such incidents in the future.