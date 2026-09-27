Two History-Sheeters Arrested After Police Encounter In Gorkar Brothers Murder Case In MP’s Ujjain | Representave image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly two months after the murder of restaurant operators Lokesh and Jitesh (Jai) Gorkar at Neelganga Chauraha, police have arrested two history-sheeters following an encounter.

Police said the suspects attempted to escape while being taken to the police station in a vehicle, forcing officers to open fire. Both were injured in the legs and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The Gorkar brothers, operators of Harsiddhi Restaurant, were killed by members of the notorious Pasi gang in Ujjain. On the night of July 18, an old dispute escalated into a violent confrontation between the two groups, during which gunshots and knife attacks were reported.

Lokesh died at the spot, while Jitesh succumbed to his injuries in hospital. Their uncle, BJP leader Diliprao Gorkar, and his son Tapesh were also seriously injured.

Police had already arrested around a dozen suspects, while Sonu Pasi and Vijay Suryavanshi remained absconding.

According to police, the two suspects had been hiding at the house of Sonu's sister in Karohan. A Neelganga police team traced and arrested them.

While they were being taken to the police station, the suspects jumped out of the police vehicle and attempted to flee. Police fired at them, and both sustained bullet injuries to their legs. They are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Sonu Pasi is described by police as a habitual offender, with 14 cases registered against him at Neelganga and Mahakal police stations, including cases under the Arms Act and for illegal liquor sales.

Vijay Suryavanshi has two criminal cases registered at Nagjhiri and Madhav Nagar police stations.

SP Pradeep Sharma said the suspects had attempted to escape from police custody and that officers fired in self-defence, hitting them in the legs.

Both will be produced before a court, where police will seek their remand and question them about those who provided them shelter and protection.