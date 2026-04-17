Two Historic Landmarks Saved As Indore Strengthens Heritage Push |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the world observes World Heritage Day, two heritage sites in the city have avoided demolition despite facing threats from infrastructure development.

City historian Zafar Ansari said one of the most significant achievements is the preservation of the Holkar-era Maharani Sarai, which had been proposed for demolition to expand the metro rail project.

After nearly a year of sustained public awareness campaigns, representations to authorities and intervention at multiple levels, the structure was excluded from the metro corridor, ensuring its preservation.

In another development, conservation work has begun at the neglected chhatris of the Bakshi Khuman Singh family located in Bakshi Bagh.

These structures had remained in a dilapidated condition for years, but sustained efforts by heritage conservationists have now led to their restoration.

Indore has consistently demonstrated its commitment to preserving its rich past. Holkar-era landmarks such as Rajwada, Gopal Mandir, Gandhi Hall and Maharaja Hari Rao Holkar Chhatri have been revitalised, ensuring their structural strength for the future.

However, concerns remain over the deteriorating condition of other historic structures such as the Old Daly College building, which continues to await urgent conservation.