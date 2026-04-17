Deep Dive: Madhya Pradesh To Revive Centuries-Old Stepwells; Bhopal’s Iconic Bawdi To Shed Its Scars

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All the 100-year-old or older stepwells (bawdis) located in Madhya Pradesh will be conserved. The work of survey and listing has been completed in 16 districts and the conservation work of heritage stepwells has been launched in five districts.

Bawdis are wells or ponds with a long corridor of steps that descend to the water level. These were extensively used in the olden times as sources of water.

Some are multi-storeyed and include a Persian wheel (rahat) which is pulled by a bullock to bring water to the first or second floor. According to estimates, there are around 500 stepwells in the state and their conservation is underway in Bhopal, Raisen, Rajgarh, Sehore and Rewa district.

In Bhopal, the biggest and the oldest bawadi has been selected for conservation. It is a part of the 175-year-old memorial to Raja Khushvakht Rai Saxena, the first Prime Minister of Bhopal princely state.

The memorial, which has been designated as a state-protected monument, is made of red sandstone. Carved stones line the stepwell, which has natural sources of water. It is damaged at many places.

Orchha eyes global glory: MP’s 4th UNESCO star in the making

Orchha, located on the banks of River Betwa in Niwari district is likely to be declared the fourth UNESCO World Heritage site in the state by 2027-28. The dossier on Orchha Group of Monuments was handed over to UNESCO World Heritage Centre in Paris by Indian Ambassador to France in October 2024. Currently, three sites in the state are on the list.

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They include the Khajuraho Group of Monuments, Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka and Buddhist Monuments at Sanchi. Khajuraho Temple Complex was the first monument in the state to get the status in 1986. Then, in 1989, Sanchi joined the list followed by Bhimbetka in 2004.