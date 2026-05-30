Two Held For Hunting Peacock, Villagers Hand Them Over To Police In Sitamau | FP photo

Sitamau (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers caught two youths allegedly involved in hunting a peacock and handed them over to police in Mandsaur district on Saturday. The Forest Department has launched an investigation into the case.

According to officials, the incident occurred in a forest area near Betikhedi village in the Sitamau region. After receiving information about the alleged hunting, villagers rushed to the spot, apprehended the suspects and informed the police.

A Dial 112 team reached the location, took both accused into custody and seized the carcass of the peacock. Police are also examining a video of the incident that has surfaced on social media.

Authorities shifted the accused to the Nahargarh police station, where police and forest officials are jointly investigating the case.

Divisional Forest Officer Sanjay Raikhere said the Forest Department immediately dispatched a team from Mandsaur to Nahargarh after receiving information about the alleged poaching.

He said officials are conducting a detailed inquiry and will take action against those found responsible under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Officials said further details are expected to emerge once the investigation is completed.