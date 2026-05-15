Two Families Donate Eyes And Bodies For Medical Research In City, Given Guard Of Honour

Two families donate eyes and bodies for medical research, Given guard of honour | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an extraordinary display of selfless service, the city witnessed two separate instances of eye and body donations on Thursday.

Honouring the final wishes of the deceased, both families chose to donate the remains of their loved ones for medical research and the gift of sight. In a moving tribute, the Indore Police provided a Guard of Honour to both departed souls during their final journey.

The first donation honoured Ramesh Billore, the elder brother of renowned eye specialist Dr OP Billore. Per his wishes, the ophthalmology team at MY Hospital retrieved his eyes. At the same time, the family donated his body to the Anatomy Department of MGM Medical College for research and education.

Simultaneously, the family of 85-year-old Jivan Singh Gill fulfilled his desire for organ donation. They donated his eyes through the MK International Eye Bank and handed over his body to the team at Index Medical College. Police teams led by Patil and Jai Pandey accorded a ceremonial farewell to both donors.

The coordination of these noble acts involved Ashok Temle, Meeta Joshi, Vivek Joshi, and Sandipan Arya. Anatomy Head and Acting Dean Dr Amit Julka paid respects and praised the families for their courageous decision.