Two Families Clash Near Ravana Dahan Venue; Seven People Were Taken Into Custody In Mandleshwar |

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Seven people were taken into custody after two groups of the same family clashed over a land dispute at Pimpalya Buzurg during Vijayadashami celebrations on Tuesday night.

The clash occurred around 8.30 pm on the main road in front of Golu Sharma's hotel, around half a kilometre from the Ravana Dahan venue. Police said the dispute stemmed from a long-running disagreement over division of ancestral land belonging to the grandmother.

A heated argument allegedly escalated into a clash involving bamboo sticks and rods. People from both sides suffered minor injuries to their heads, arms and legs.

Karhi police, deployed for security and traffic arrangements at the Ravana Dahan programme, rushed to the spot. As the clash continued, police used mild force to disperse the crowd and brought the situation under control. Seven people from both sides were detained.

Police registered cross-FIRs. Crime number 258/26 was registered on Gajendra Verma's complaint against Jitendra Verma and Pintu Verma. Police registered Crime No. 259/26 on Vijay alias Tiger Verma's complaint against Ankush alias Tonu Verma, Gajendra Verma, and Gabbar Verma.

Cases were registered under Sections 296(A), 115(2), 351(3) and 3(5) of BNS-2023.

SHO Rajendra Ingle said a case concerning the same land dispute had been registered around six months ago. He said the village situation was under control and further legal action was underway.