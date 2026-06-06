Two Failed Repairs Deepen Water Crisis In Sindhi Village | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Kothar Faliya in Sindhi village under Jobat Janpad Panchayat are facing a drinking water shortage after two attempts by the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department to restore a defunct handpump failed.

Following complaints from villagers, the department sent a technical team with a borewell machine to repair the handpump.

During the first attempt, work could not proceed because the machine carried a 4-inch rod while the existing borewell casing was also four inches in diameter. Villagers expected the issue to be resolved during a second visit with suitable equipment.

However, the department's second effort also failed. Staff present at the site said that the borewell had become old and narrow, which prevented the machine's rod from entering.

The process made repair impossible. As a result, the handpump is non-functional.

Irked locals said that the department should have assessed the borewell's condition before deploying machinery. They argued that the unsuccessful attempts have consumed time and resources without providing any relief to them.

Villagers demanded that authorities sanction a new borewell in case the existing one can no longer be repaired. Meanwhile, no official response has been received from PHE officials regarding future action.