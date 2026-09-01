Two Dead After Motorcycles Ram Into Each Other In MP’s Khandwa

Two Men Killed In Head-On Collision Between Motorcycles In MP’s Khandwa |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were killed after their motorcycles collided head-on in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa. The impact was so severe that both motorcycles were badly damaged and the riders were thrown onto the road.

The incident took place between Machhondi and Rajur villages under Harsud police station limits in Khandwa on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, the two men were travelling on separate motorcycles when their bikes collided head-on. One of the riders died on the spot, while the other sustained critical injuries.

After receiving information about the accident, Constable Shantilal Meena from the Ashapur police outpost and Dial-112 pilot Saeed Khan rushed to the spot.

The critically injured rider was immediately taken to Harsud Hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Police later shifted both bodies to the hospital for further procedures.

The identities of the deceased had not been established at the time of filing this report.

Police seized both motorcycles involved in the accident and were trying to identify the deceased with the help of the vehicles’ registration numbers.

Police were also gathering information from nearby villages and making efforts to trace the victims’ families.

The exact cause of the head-on collision is yet to be ascertained. Police have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the accident.

Ashapur police outpost in-charge Santosh Sanwale said efforts were underway to establish the identities of the deceased and ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Further investigation is underway.

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A similar case of head-on collision was reported on 1st sep 2026, where Four people, including three members of a family, died on the spot and two others were critically injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles.