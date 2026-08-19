'Hum Bahot Wafadar Hain...' Man Wearing Dog Mask Assists Khandwa Municipal Corporation LoP To Protest Stray Menace; Demands Probe Into ₹40L Sterilisation Spend— VIDEO

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A public grievance hearing turned dramatic when a man wearing dog mask walked in with Leader of Opposition of Khandwa Municipal Corporation on Tuesday. It was the opposition's way to protest rising dog menace in the city and frequent bite incidents.

LoP Deepak Rathore submitted a memorandum to the Collector, raising questions about the sterilisation and control of stray dogs.

He alleged that the Municipal Corporation has spent approximately ₹40 lakh over the past four years on the sterilisation of stray dogs. Despite this huge expenditure, the stray dog ​​population in the city continues to increase.

He demanded an enquiry into the funds spent on sterilisation, the tendering process, and the actual number of dogs sterilised.

खंडवा, मध्य प्रदेश में आवारा कुत्तों के बढ़ते आतंक के विरोध में एक अनोखा प्रदर्शन देखने को मिला। एक व्यक्ति कुत्ते का कॉस्ट्यूम पहनकर कलेक्ट्रेट की जनसुनवाई में पहुंचा, जिसे देखने के लिए अधिकारियों और स्थानीय लोगों की भीड़ जुट गई।



यह प्रदर्शन सिर्फ अनोखा नहीं, बल्कि शहर में… pic.twitter.com/spwJ5FMus4 — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) August 19, 2026

Claim of 13,225 Dog Bite Victims in 4 Years

LoP Deepak Rathore stated that stray dogs have created an atmosphere of fear among children, women, the elderly, and the general public.

According to him, around 13,225 people have fallen victim to dog bites over the last four years.

He questioned why there has been no reduction in the stray dog ​​population or the number of dog bite incidents despite lakhs of rupees being spent on sterilisation.

He emphasized that this is not merely an issue of dog numbers but a matter concerning the safety of the city's residents.

Rathore has demanded both a financial and technical audit of the sterilization work.

Ye bahot wafadar hai!

The leader of opposition claimed that all street dogs have not been sterlised yet. Staging a role play, the Lop, on behalf of the dog said, "Ye kafi wafadar hai, par ye gussa hai ki iss ke nam par corruption ho raha hai." (Rs 40 lakh was spent on sterilisation, but the impact could not be seen on ground. Dogs are very loyal and they are upset over the alleged corruption that happened in their name in Khandwa.)

He called for an investigation into the tendering process, the eligibility of the executing company, and its documentation.

He also demanded a review of records regarding the actual number of sterilized dogs, an examination of documents related to their identification and payments made, and an on-site physical verification.

Rathore alleged that if an investigation reveals that a tender was awarded to an ineligible company in violation of rules, or uncovers irregularities in the sterilisation work, then an FIR should be registered and legal action taken against the concerned officials and the company.

Additional Collector Kashiram Badole stated that the complaint received during the public hearing would be investigated.

If any irregularities come to light during the probe and anyone is found guilty, action will be taken against them in accordance with the rules.