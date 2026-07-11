S Janaki Passes Away At 88: 'Nightingale Of South India' & Voice Behind Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re No More

S Janaki Dies At 88 |

Legendary playback singer S Janaki passed away at the age of 88. Fondly known as Janaki Amma, she was revered as the 'Nightingale of South India' for her immense contribution to Indian music. Janaki was admitted in Apollo Hospital in Mysuru after she started facing some breathing issue. She was battling these issues due to age-related problems.

Announcing the news of her grandmother's death, Apsara Vydyula penned an emotional note on social media. She wrote, "Dear everyone, It is with profound sadness that I share the passing of my beloved grandmother and legendary singer, Smt. S. Janaki."

Apsara informed through her post that Janaki breathed her last breath peacefully . She wrote, "She left us peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family. While our hearts are heavy, we are also filled with gratitude for the extraordinary life she lived and the immeasurable joy she brought to millions through her timeless music."

Ralking about her grandmother meant to her, Apsara added, "To the world, she was an iconic voice whose songs became part of countless memories. To us, she was a loving grandmother whose warmth, humility, kindness, and grace will remain with us forever."

She ended her psot asking everyobne to pay respect to Janaki while giving privacy to the family during this difficult time.

A stalwart of Indian cinema, enjoyed a career spanning over six decades and recorded more than 20,000 songs across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, making her one of the most prolific playback singers in the country. A four-time National Film Award winner, she was the voice behind timeless classics such as Senthoora Poove, Mounamelanoyi, Inji Iduppazhagi, and Hindi hits Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re and Bol Baby Bol Rock 'n' Roll. In 2013, she declined the Padma Bhushan, saying the honour had come too late in her career and urging greater recognition for artists from South India.