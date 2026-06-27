Two-Day Tribute Lecture Series Honours Padmashri Moghe | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A two-day lecture series will be held on June 30 and July 1 at Bal Niketan Sangh, 62 Pagnis Paga, Indore, to mark the 15th anniversary of the death of Padmashri Shalini Tai Moghe, a pioneering figure in child education, women's empowerment and social service.

On Day One, Bharati Thakur, who has dedicated her life to the upliftment of tribal and underprivileged communities in the Narmada Valley through education, health and social development, will be the chief guest.

On Day Two, Anuradha Prabhudesai, who works to honour Indian soldiers, brave women and martyrs' families and fosters a spirit of national service among the youth, will address the gathering.

Secretary Dr Neelima Adamane said, "Shalini Tai Moghe began her work in child education and women's development at a time when these subjects were rarely discussed.

This lecture series is our effort to keep her values and vision alive in society."