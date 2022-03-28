Two-day nationwide strike: Trade Unions' employees' stage protest against government policies

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): To protest against governmental policies, employees of different trade unions of various sectors including bank, postal, income tax, telecom, insurance, medical representative association demonstrated here at Gandhi Square. They pledged to support pan India strike against the alleged ëanti worker, anti people, anti farmer and national policiesí of the government. The trade unions have put forward a 10 point charter of demands.

In their charter of demands, they demanded to include scrapping of proposed changes in labour laws, privatization of any form, increased allocation of wages under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act), regularisation of contract workers and raised slogans against reduced rate of interest on Employees Provident Fund Organisation from 8.5 to 8.10 per cent, rising fuel prices among major demands put forward.

The protest saw large participation of employees of critical sectors. Emergency services have been excluded from the strike.

On this occasion, Rajesh Soni, Balusingh, Mukesh Kumawat, Yashwant Deora, Guddibala Songra and other employees, workers were also present. The meeting was conducted by Comrade Shivrajendra Shasta while Jitendra Rathore proposed a vote of thanks at the end.

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 11:22 PM IST