Two Children Die After Suspected Malaria In MP's Garoth, Eight Health Teams Deployed For Village-Wide Screening | FP photo

Garoth (Madhya Pradesh): The deaths of two children in Chhoti Kotdi village of Bhanpura tehsil prompted the health department and local administration to launch emergency preventive measures.

According to preliminary information, the children were suffering from malaria and critically low platelet counts.

Acting on Collector Divyank Singh's instructions, Garoth SDO Rahul Chauhan convened an emergency meeting of departmental officials at 9 am on Saturday.

Representatives from the Health, Women and Child Development, Revenue, and District Panchayat departments, along with the District Malaria Officer, attended the meeting.

Eight special teams have been deployed to conduct door-to-door health screenings and identify suspected cases. Residents experiencing fever or other symptoms are being referred to Bhanpura Civil Hospital for treatment.

The administration has also launched fogging and pesticide spraying operations in affected areas to control mosquito breeding.

Teams are treating stagnant water with larvicidal substances to destroy mosquito larvae and prevent further spread.

SDO Chauhan directed officials to identify potential sources of malaria and dengue and ensure comprehensive health screening throughout the village.

He said public awareness was essential to controlling mosquito-borne diseases. He urged residents to prevent water accumulation around their homes, regularly clean coolers and utensils, and immediately inform health teams if anyone develops a fever.

The administration is continuing preventive measures and health surveillance in the village to contain the risk of further infections.