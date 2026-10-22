Two Brothers Among Three School Students Killed As Truck Hits Motorcycle In MP's Dhar | File Pic (Representative Image)

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Three school students, including two brothers, were killed after a trailer truck hit their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Pithampur industrial town in Dhar district on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred on Mahendra Bridge on the Mhow-Neemuch road under the jurisdiction of the Sector-1 police station in Pithampur, about 50 km from the Dhar district headquarters.

The three students were returning home from Saint Francis School on a motorcycle when they came under the truck and died, Pithampur police Station House Officer Sunil Sharma told PTI.

After being alerted about the accident, police immediately dispatched a team to the spot, he said.

The deceased were identified as Priyansh Rajak (13), a Class 9 student, his younger brother Moksh Rajak (10), a Class 5 student, and Ayushi Rajak (10), also a Class 5 student, police said. Priyansh was riding the motorcycle.

Police completed the identification process and informed the families about the tragedy.