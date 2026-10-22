 Two Brothers Among Three School Students Killed As Truck Hits Motorcycle In MP's Dhar
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Two Brothers Among Three School Students Killed As Truck Hits Motorcycle In MP's Dhar

Three school students, including two brothers, were killed after a trailer truck hit their motorcycle on Mahendra Bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Pithampur on Thursday. The victims, identified as Priyansh Rajak (13), Moksh Rajak (10) and Ayushi Rajak (10), were returning home from Saint Francis School. Priyansh was riding the motorcycle. Police reached the spot and informed their families.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 22, 2026, 06:20 PM IST
Two Brothers Among Three School Students Killed As Truck Hits Motorcycle In MP's Dhar
Two Brothers Among Three School Students Killed As Truck Hits Motorcycle In MP's Dhar | File Pic (Representative Image)

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Three school students, including two brothers, were killed after a trailer truck hit their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Pithampur industrial town in Dhar district on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred on Mahendra Bridge on the Mhow-Neemuch road under the jurisdiction of the Sector-1 police station in Pithampur, about 50 km from the Dhar district headquarters.

The three students were returning home from Saint Francis School on a motorcycle when they came under the truck and died, Pithampur police Station House Officer Sunil Sharma told PTI.

After being alerted about the accident, police immediately dispatched a team to the spot, he said.

The deceased were identified as Priyansh Rajak (13), a Class 9 student, his younger brother Moksh Rajak (10), a Class 5 student, and Ayushi Rajak (10), also a Class 5 student, police said. Priyansh was riding the motorcycle.

Police completed the identification process and informed the families about the tragedy.

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