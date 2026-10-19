Indore Bus Accident! Chartered Bus Crashes Into Dhaba After Collision On Dhar Road, Driver Seriously Injured | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident was averted on Sunday morning when a Chartered bus collided with another recklessly driven bus and crashed into a closed 'dhaba' on Dhar Road under the Chandan Nagar police station limits. The incident took place around 8 am near the Green Park gate.

According to Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Tilak Karole, a Chartered bus (MP 09 FA 9237) was heading towards Indore from Dhar. Simultaneously, a Chhabra bus (MP 11 P 0842) coming from Gangwal Bus Stand and heading towards Dhar took a negligent U-turn near the cut close to the Green Park gate to enter a petrol pump.

Because of the sudden manoeuvre, the Chartered bus driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the Chhabra bus, then veered off the road and crashed into the Punjabi Desi Dhaba. The impact caused panic and chaos among the passengers on board. Fortunately, the 'dhaba' was closed at the time of the incident.

The Chartered bus driver, Gajraj Sankhla, sustained a leg fracture and severe injuries. While a few other passengers suffered minor bruises, no commuters suffered major injuries.

The police registered a case against the Chhabra bus driver under sections 125, 281 and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have taken the suspect driver and the bus into custody, and further investigation is underway.