Two Arrested With Stolen Goods Worth ₹2.7 Lakh In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tilak Nagar police have solved a house theft case reported from Brajeshwari Extension and arrested two accused involved in the crime.

Stolen jewellery and the motorcycle used in the theft were recovered from their possession.

According to police station in-charge Manish Lodha, complainant Sunita Sharma had gone to Omkareshwar with her family on June 11 after locking her house.

Later, a tenant informed her that the locks had been broken. On returning home, the family found jewellery, cash and other valuables missing.

A case was registered and police launched an investigation using CCTV footage and technical evidence. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested two suspects from Scheme No. 140 on June 20. During questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to the theft.

Police recovered gold jewellery worth around Rs 2.7 lakh and the motorcycle used in the crime. The accused were identified as Ankit Bittu Sharma and Deepak alias Bhanja.

Police said efforts are underway to recover the remaining stolen items, including gold rings, mangalsutras, gold chains, silver anklets and other jewellery. Further investigation is in progress.