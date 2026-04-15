Two Arrested While Carrying Cannabis Worth ₹18.5K In Indore

Two Arrested While Carrying Cannabis Worth ₹18.5K | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested two youths for illegally transporting cannabis worth Rs 18,500 in the Kanadiya area, police said on Tuesday.

Kanadiya police station in-charge Saharsh Yadav said that acting on a tip-off, the police team set up a blockade and caught the suspects, Nagesh Dholpuria and Kanha Chouhan, residents of Dewas.

During the search, they recovered 1.313 kilograms of illegal cannabis worth around Rs 18,500 from their possession. The police also seized a motorcycle and a mobile phone. During further investigation, the motorcycle was found to be stolen and was already linked to a registered case.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway to find links to other people involved in drug trafficking and vehicle theft.

In a separate incident, a Kanadiya police station team arrested a habitual offender with a country-made pistol and two live cartridges near Sahara City on Bypass Road. The suspect, identified as Nabbu alias Nirbhay, has a criminal record and was suspected of planning a serious crime. The police also seized a car from him. A case has been registered under the Arms Act, and police are questioning him for possible involvement in other crimes.