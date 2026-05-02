Two Arrested In Indore With Brown Sugar Worth ₹1.29 Crore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Police took action against illegal drug trafficking and arrested two men with brown sugar worth Rs1.29 crore in the international market in the Banganga area, police said on Friday.

DCP (Zone 3) Rajesh Vyas said that during night patrolling near MR-4 Railway Crossing, police spotted a youth riding a scooter without a number plate. On seeing the police, he tried to escape at high speed. The police team acted quickly, surrounded him, and caught him on the spot.

During questioning, the suspect identified himself as Shivam Soni, a resident of Mahesh Yadav Nagar in Banganga. Police seized a total of 129 grams of brown sugar, which was packed in around 70 small packets and several plastic pouches. They also recovered the scooter used in trafficking and a mobile phone from Soni.

After registering a case under the NDPS Act and taking Soni into custody, police questioned him further. Based on his inputs, another suspect, Abhishek Singh Tomar of New Govind Colony, was also arrested. Police believe both suspects are habitual offenders and have been involved in criminal activities earlier as well.

Officials said that further investigation is underway to trace the source of the drugs and identify a larger trafficking network. Police teams are conducting raids at possible locations to break the entire chain.