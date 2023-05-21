Two 10-year-old records broken: Highest rainfall, nearly 2’’, recorded on a day in May

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pre-monsoon rain accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms lashed many parts of the city and its nearby areas consecutively for the second day, on Saturday.

The rainfall on Saturday has broken two records of the last ten years i.e. highest rainfall on a single day in May and the highest total rainfall in May.

Over 28.6 mm of rainfall was recorded on Saturday, which was the highest in a single day in May as previously 23.3 mm of rainfall was recorded on May 23, 2021.

Similarly, the highest monthly rainfall was recorded at 29 mm in 2021 and now the total rainfall this year has come to 47.4 mm (1.84 inches).

The day was hot and humid, but by evening clouds had enveloped the sky and it started pouring.

Though the weather turned pleasant, commuters had a torrid time negotiating waterlogging and traffic jams that took place in various parts of the city including the BRT corridor. Power cuts and voltage fluctuations were also reported from several parts of the city.

Cool winds were blowing at a speed of 40 km/h in the evening.

According to regional meteorological department officials, similar conditions will prevail in the region Sunday.

“The western disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies and an induced circulation lies over East Uttar Pradesh. A trough runs from East Uttar Pradesh to interior Karnataka across East Madhya Pradesh. Under the influence of these conditions, moisture incursion is taking place,” meteorology department officials said. Officials added that, under the influence of these conditions, Indore and its nearby regions would continue to witness drizzles and the sky would remain cloudy.

The maximum temperature in the city on Saturday was 40.1 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal.

The minimum temperature remained at 24.4 degrees Celsius, which was also one degree below normal.

