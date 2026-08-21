Turtle Smuggling Case: Two Arrested, 30 Turtles Seized In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): State Tiger Strike Force officers arrested two men in connection with a turtle smuggling racket on Thursday, seizing 30 turtles of various species in a major operation in Indore.

Divisional forest officer Lal Sudhakar Singh had formed an operational team after receiving intelligence that two suspects were actively seeking buyers for the protected reptiles. Authorities subsequently apprehended Keshav Sharma and Rohan Gaur, both residents of Musakhedi.

According to information, both suspects were looking for buyers to sell the turtles. Upon receiving this information, the Tiger Strike Force formed a team, took action, and apprehended both suspects. The arrested individuals have been identified as Keshav Sharma and Rohan Gaur, residents of Musakhedi.

Keshav Sharma used to contact customers to sell the turtles, as per forest officials. Further, Rohan Gaur was responsible for delivering the wild animals to the customers. Both were working together in turtle smuggling.

During the operation, the team seized 30 turtles of various species from the suspects. Subsequently, both suspects were presented in court.

State Tiger Strike Force officers arrested two men in connection with a turtle smuggling racket on Thursday, seizing 30 turtles of various species.

An investigation revealed that Sharma managed buyer communications while Gaur handled the physical transport and delivery of the wildlife.

Following the seizure of the 30 specimens, enforcement officials produced Sharma and Gaur in court.