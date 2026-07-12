Tunnel Boring Machines Arrive To Kick-Start Indore's Metro Tunnelling | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Construction of the underground section of the Indore Metro has entered a crucial phase, with the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL) completing preparations for tunnel excavation.

A 70-foot-deep launch shaft has been excavated at the proposed Airport Metro Station, from where tunnelling will begin after two Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) arrive from Thailand.

A team of MPMRCL officials recently visited Thailand to inspect the state-of-the-art TBMs manufactured by Terratec and successfully completed factory acceptance tests.

The first two machines are expected to reach Indore shortly, paving the way for the start of underground tunnelling.

The Rs 2,200-crore contract for constructing the underground corridor has been awarded to a joint venture of Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) and Tata Projects Limited.

Metro officials said the advanced tunnelling technology has been adopted to ensure excavation beneath densely populated areas without affecting buildings or other surface infrastructure.

The first phase of the 31.5-km Indore Metro project includes about 11 km of underground alignment, while the remaining stretch has been developed as an elevated corridor.

The underground section under construction extends nearly 9 km, connecting the Railway Station area with the Airport through stations at Regal Tiraha, Shivaji Market and Bada Ganpati.

Meanwhile, surveys for the newly approved underground extension from Khajrana to the Railway Station are under way, following which tenders will be invited.

Once completed, the Airport underground section will connect with the elevated corridor up to Gandhi Nagar, enabling metro operations on the nearly 18-km stretch from Radisson Square to Gandhi Nagar via the Super Corridor. The inauguration of this section is expected soon.